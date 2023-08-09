Culture Minister congratulates Azerbaijani pop singer [PHOTOS]

9 August 2023 11:14 (UTC+04:00)

The Culture Minister Adil Karimli has congratulated Azerbaijani pop singer on his 75th birthday anniversary.

The minister awarded the singer with an honorary diploma. Akif Islamzade expressed his gratitude for the attention to his work, Azernews reports.

The sides exchanged views on the development of Azerbaijani musical art.

Distinguished by his own performing style, Akif Islamzade has significantly enriched the school of national performing arts.

Along with pop art, the singer won great love from listeners by performing Azerbaijani folk songs.

Akif Islamzade was born on August 8, 1948 in the city of Baku. The singer's mother was a well-known mugham singer, People's Artist of the Azerbaijan SSR Sara Gadimova.

In 1976, he started working in the Tofig Ahmadov Symphony Orchestra. From 1992 to 1993, he headed the Baku Main Cultural Department.

In 1986, the singer lost his voice due to illness, and has since stopped performing on stage.

Of the songs performed by Akif Islamzade, one can mention "Sari Galin" and "Bu Geje".

In 2021, ASAN Radio released the album "Yol" which included seven songs by the singer.

The album used new arrangements of the artist's old songs, as well as previously unused old recordings of the artist's voice.

