Chamber music concert held as part of Gabala Music Festival [PHOTOS]

Chamber music concert has been held within the 13th Gabala International Music Festival.

People's Artists Ulviyya Hajibayova (piano), Gulnaz Ismayilova (soprano), laureates of republican and international competitions Saida Taghizade (piano), Umida Abasova (violin) and Presidential scholarship holder Vurgun Vakilov (piano) delighted the audience with works by European and Azerbaijani composers, Azernews reports.

The concert program included Farhad Badalbayli's "Memories of Shusha", "Vocaliz", Niyazi's "Rast" symphonic mugam, Gara Garayev's "Sonatina", Sevda Mammadli's "Lachin Ballad", Sergey Rachmaninov's "Fugue in D minor", Emin Sabitoglu's "Dade Gorgud" movie themes on the basis of which a potpourri, fragments from Fikrat Amirov's ballet "One Thousand and One Nights" and Vasif Adigozalov's music piece "Baku".

The 13th Gabala International Music Festival gathered world-famous musicians, conductors and music ensembles from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Great Britain, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Russia.

Organized by Heydar Aliyev Foundation and supported by the Culture Ministry, the festival was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

