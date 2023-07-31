Young Spectators Theater to stage Turkish playwright's mono-play [PHOTOS]

31 July 2023 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish playwright's Murat Mahmutyazigoglu's mono-play will be presented in Baku.

The mono-play will be staged at the State Theater of Young Spectators on September 8-9, Azernews reports.

The Turkish actress Zerrin Tekindor will act in the play.

Directed by Hira Tekindor, the mono-play has been successfully stage in Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir and London.

The play tells the story of Handa, the only daughter of a housewife mother and strict lawyer father, who grew up on the streets of a big city.

The main character goes through a lot of hardships on her way.

Young woman finds her way in a difficult time, like the house she lives in with her parents.

Mahmutyazigoglu is the founder of the theater company Bam Istanbul. He is well-known for his play "You Are More Beautiful than Istanbul'', which received multiple awards.

At different times, he has worked in different areas such as acting, directing, decor and poster design.

