DokuBaku looking for volunteers [PHOTOS]

24 July 2023 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

DokuBaku IDFF is looking for facilitators to assist the festival's organizers in arranging the festival.

Volunteers are invited to assist in organizing the opening and closing ceremonies, film screenings, guiding the audience as well as to provide any possible support matching their skills and knowledge, Azernews reports.

If you are selected as a volunteer, you will be involved on the days of the festival, i.e. on September 26- October 1, 2023.

You will obtain the real opportunity to dive into the ocean of movies, meet some local and international industry experts and get a valuable experience of the festival life.

After submitting an application, you will receive a notification to your email address that your application has been accepted. If you pass the initial stage, you will receive a second email notification and you will be invited to an interview.

DokuBaku is looking forward to your applications to become part of the IDFF DokuBaku 2023. The application deadline is August 20, 2023. For registration, please, follow the link.

Founded in 2017, DokuBaku showcases specially selected documentary films from all over the world in the international program as well as the local competition to support local filmmakers and non-fiction production.

It is the first and only independent international documentary film festival in Azerbaijan.

Around 65 documentaries from 33 countries were screened as part of the festival held last year. The festival was devoted to the theme "Revolution against Evolution".

