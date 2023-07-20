Culture Ministry announces social video competition

20 July 2023 15:36 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Culture has announced a social video competition called "Let's recognize our heritage".

The competition is organized in connection with the 100th anniversary of the birth of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev to promote Azerbaijan's ancient culture and history, Azernews reports.

The project aims to instill a sense of patriotism, preserving and developing respect for culture, art, national-spiritual values and traditions, and attracting new creative forces to the process.

The competition consists of two stages: acceptance of videos and their selection.

Those, who want to participate in the competition can submit their video online from July 20 to September 4.

The competition winners will be announced on September 20.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz