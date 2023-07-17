KinoLab project's winner announced

The pitching stage for KinoLab project has been concluded. Within KinoLab, eight directors submitted their film projects to Azerbaijan Cinematographers' Union, Azernews reports.

Murad Allahverdi's project "Blind: was selected as the winner by the jury decision. Note that, Murad Allahverdi previously participated in the "Heart to Pen '' script development summer school and "Film production from A to Z '' intensive film directing courses organized by the union.

KinoLab is the training program that emerged as a result of the collaboration of the local and foreign people working in the filmmaking industry to support local filmmakers in Azerbaijan. It is a platform focused on current socio-political issues through films and filmmaking.

The main goals of the KinoLab initiative are to establish a creative environment for local filmmakers, offer the guidance of established tutors to develop their stories and to draw attention, raise awareness and provoke public discussions around the pressing socio-political issues through creative and critical thinking.

It also aims to create a network of local filmmakers and documentary enthusiasts and support them in entering the international market and professional networks.

In the KinoLab project, participation in the film workshop course is free of charge for those who are taking first steps in documentary filmmaking.

Every selected participant is provided with all possible mentoring programs to eventually make their new or first movie teaser.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz