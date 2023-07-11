Culture Minister visits State Pantomime Theater [PHOTOS]

11 July 2023 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

The Culture Minister Adil Karimli has visited the Azerbaijan State Pantomime Theater. The minister was informed about the theater's history and its achievements at international festivals, Azernews reports.

Adil Karimli got acquainted with the theater's building and its conditions.

Next, the minister watched the plays "Pantomime Bouquet" staged by People's Artist Bakhtiyar Khanizade and "6+1 Ward" based on A. Chekhov's "Ward No. 6", staged by Bahruz Ahmadli.

Both plays were received with great interest. The minister wished the team of the Pantomime Theater new creative successes.

Pantomime, the art of acting without words, is one of the oldest forms of entertainment in human history. This art form began as a type of the traveling Italian street theater known as Commedia dell'arte.

The State Pantomime Theater is now spreading this ancient art form around the world.

The theater was founded in 1994 by Bakhtiyar Khanizade, actor of the Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators.

The State Pantomime Theater has toured a number of countries performing multiple plays by both local and foreign playwrights. The theater has twice hosted the Himjim International Pantomime Festival.

