Impressive organ music sounds at Philharmonic Hall [PHOTOS]

25 June 2023 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A musical and impressive organ concert has totally captivated the audience at State Philharmonic Hall.

The concert took place at the State Philharmonic Hall to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

As part of the concert, Honored Artist Rasima Babayeva (organ), Honored Artists Nargiz Aliyeva (piano), Rena Rahimova (viola), soloists Fidan Demirova (vocals) and Nigar Mammadova (organ) performed works by Azerbaijani and foreign composers.

Notably, the artistic director of the project "Evening of Organ Music" is Honored Art Worker, Professor Rasima Babayeva.

Besides, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev declared 2023 as the Year of Heydar Aliyev in Azerbaijan.

Recall that 10 May 2023 marked the 100th birth anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people and the founder of the independent Azerbaijani state.

2022 went down in the history of Azerbaijan as the Year of Shusha. The country's cultural capital turned 270 last year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz