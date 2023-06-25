National Library launches virtual exhibition to mark Armed Forces' Day

25 June 2023 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan National Library has launched a virtual exhibition on the occasion of Azerbaijan Armed Forces' Day.

The virtual exhibition provides insight into the life of prominent personalities, photos, books and articles on the subject, the books stored in the library's collection, etc, Azernews reports.

Following a decree signed by President Heydar Aliyev on May 22, 1998, June 26 was announced a national holiday - the Day of the Armed Forces - and it has been celebrated in Azerbaijan since then.

Azerbaijan's first military unit was created on June 26, 1918.

After that, the government issued a decree on military conscription in the country. In a short period of time, substantial results were achieved in the construction of the national army in Azerbaijan.

The existence and glorious history of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces is closely connected with the name of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The 44-day Patriotic War brilliantly demonstrates the bravery of the Azerbaijani military, and the honor and accuracy of all the combat tasks set before it.

