Azerbaijani pianist gives concert at famous Carnegie Hall cultural center in New York

23 June 2023 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

Famous pianist and emeritus artist Nargiz Aliyarova gave a concert at the famous Carnegie Hall cultural center in New York, Azernews reports, citing to Bureau.

According to American Bureau Report, the musical evening was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of famous Azerbaijani composer Gara Garayev.

Diplomats from the Azerbaijani Embassy to the U.S. and the Permanent Mission to the UN, as well as Azerbaijani and American art lovers, attended the event.

