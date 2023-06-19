Int'l World of Mugham Festival hosts first stage of first round [PHOTOS]

The National Conservatory has hosted the first stage of the first round of the International Mugham Competition within the 6th International World of Mugham Music Festival.

The mugham competition was organized in the categories of singing and instrumental performance, Azernews reports.

The jury chairman for the singing and instrumental performance categories is the rector of the National Conservatory, People's Artist Siyavush Karimi. Othe jury members include editor-in-chief of the well-known music publication "Songlines" Simon Broughton (Great Britain), oud player Nasir Shamma (Iraq), UNESCO Artist for Peace Naseer Shamma, the founder and conductor of the Sogdiana State Traditional Instruments Chamber Orchestra Firuze Abdurahimova (Uzbekistan), chairman of the research group on Turkic World Music of the International Traditional Music Council, Abdullah Akat (Turkiye).

In addition to Azerbaijan, 22 performers from Iran, Israel, Uzbekistan and Turkiye participate in the International Mugham Competition.

Around 12 singers in the instrumental performance category and 10 performers in the singing category are competing for first place.

Azerbaijan is represented by 5 contestants in the instrumental performance category and 4 in the singing contest.

Mirali Sarizadeh, Khayal Huseynov, Zumrud Mammadova, Dashgin Kurchaily were named best in khanenda competition, while Vagif Tahmazov, Jahandar Mikayilov, Bayramali Aliyev and Soltan Nadirov took the first three places in the National Mugham Competition.

Another mugham singer representing the country in the category of instrumental performance, Anar Velizade, is a student of the National Conservatory.

The first auditions for the competition were held in the category of instrumental performance. Six participants whose names appeared in the draw in this category - Bayramali Aliyev, Sultan Nadirov, Vagif Tahmazov (Azerbaijan), Zilola Ruziyeva, Jahongir Otamurodov, Shoxijohan Yoriev (Uzbekistan), and 5 participants in the draw in the dynasty category - Dashgin Kurchaily, Zumrud Mammadova (Azerbaijan), Mohichehra Shahmurotova, Ramziddin Ergashev, Dostmurod Negmurodov (Uzbekistan) presented their performances.

At the next stage of the first round of the competition, which will be held on June 20, auditions will be held for 6 other performers in the instrumental performance category and 5 singers in the singing category.

After the auditions, the winners will be selected from among the performers who went to the second round. The second round of the competition will be held on June 21.

The final concert will take place at Heydar Aliyev Center on June 25. The international jury from Azerbaijan, Great Britain, Iraq, Uzbekistan and Turkiye will choose the winners of the competition for singing and instrumental performance. Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places in both categories, as well as the "Grand Prix" will be presented within the festival.

The 6th International World of Mugham Music Festival is co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Culture Ministry with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education and the Azerbaijan National Conservatory.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz