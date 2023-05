11 May 2023 15:57 (UTC+04:00)

The last day of the "Kharibulbul" International Music Festival, which has been going on for the third day in Shusha, was remembered with interesting presentations, Azernews reports.

The festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, was also held on May 11, during the events covering various places of Shusha.

---

