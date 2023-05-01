Baku hosts final graduation exhibition by students of YARAT Contemporary Art School [PHOTOS]

1 May 2023 18:40 (UTC+04:00)

YARAT Contemporary Art Space has presented a final graduation exhibition by students of YARAT Contemporary Art School.

Within the framework of a year-long intensive education program under the authorship of Honored Artist Sabina Shikhlinskaya, YARAT Contemporary Art School has successfully provided theoretical and practical education aimed at educating multidisciplinary artists, art managers, curators, and researchers in the fundamental directions of contemporary art, Azernews reports.

As a final result, a total of 27 students have successfully completed the program, mastered various art fields and prepared three different graduation projects.

The exhibition themed "I was searching for the salvation from sorrow" feature art works by talented artists Sama Abdalova, Ayten Abdullayeva, Aygun Bakhshiyeva, Zaur Gahramanov, Jeyran Mir-Gasim, Narmin Nasibova and Lenay Seidali-zade.

The exposition was presented at ARTIM Project Space in Icherisheher.

It is of note that the exhibition curator is Bakhtiyar Aliyev, project manager-Fidan Huseynova, moderator of exhibitions’ public programs-Asim Adgozel.

