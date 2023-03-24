NUR Art House in Baku to host carpet exhibition within European Artistic Crafts Days

24 March 2023 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

NUR Art House in Baku will host a carpet exhibition from March 27 to April 2 as part of the European Artistic Crafts Days (EACD) initiative.

Azerbaijan will join the European Days of Artistic Crafts for the first time, Azernews reports.

The main goal of the exhibition is to promote the art and schools of carpet weaving, which are closely connected with the rich cultural heritage of Azerbaijan, the way of life and ancient traditions of its people.

The carpet exhibition will feature numerous examples of classical and modern design carpets, belonging to different schools of carpet weaving in Azerbaijan. Moreover, master classes in carpet weaving will be organized as part of the event.

The event is co-organized by Arts Council Azerbaijan and NUR Art House with the support of World Crafts Council Europe and The Creative Europe Program.

Established in 2002 upon the request of the French government, the Artistic Crafts Days have been named European Artistic Crafts Days (EACD) since 2012.

The Artistic Crafts Days were organized by the French National Institute of Arts and Crafts (INMA) and have become the first international event dedicated to crafts. They take place every year during the beginning of spring.

Craft studios open their doors to the public and outdoor demonstrations are held by craftspeople, training schools and museums. Around 24 countries are involved in the 2023 EACD.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.

