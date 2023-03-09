Latvian president visits historic core of Baku city [PHOTOS]

Latvian president Egils Levits has visited the Icherisheher (The Old City), a historic core of Baku city.

Mr. Egils Levits first viewed the Maiden Tower, a symbol of Azerbaijan's capital, Azernews reports citing Azertag.

The tower has a secret underground passage, which is thought to have run from the tower to the Shirvanshahs' Palace, which was the last residence of the rulers of the Shirvan State, the most powerful state in Azerbaijan's history.

Latvian president was informed about the tower, 28m in height and 16-16.5m in diameter, which consists of a cylinder-like real tower and a huge supporting construction.

Mr. Egils Levits also familiarized himself with Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, Icherisheher Centre for Traditional Arts as well as landscaping and restoration work carried out there.

In 2000, the Old City, including the Palace of the Shirvanshahs and Maiden Tower, became the first location in Azerbaijan classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

The visit made a deep impression on the Latvian president. A commemorative gift was presented to the guest.

Recall that Latvian President Egils Levits arrived in Azerbaijan on March 8 to hold a number of bilateral meetings in Baku and take part in the Global Baku Forum on March 9-11.

The X Global Baku Forum is being held under the title "World Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The forum discusses issues of energy security, the relevance of transport corridors in the Eurasian space, the role of China in global development, etc.

