Nine Senses Creative and Arts Center opens in Baku [PHOTO]

8 March 2023 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Nine Senses Creative and Arts Center opened in Baku.

Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, President of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov, and others attended the opening ceremony of the center for creativity and self-development, Azernews reports.

Nine Senses Creative and Arts Center is an atmospheric place on the shore of the Caspian Sea, where you can spend from an hour to a whole weekend with the whole family.

The center's slogan "Unlock your inner artist" reflects the place where your feelings are revealed. Here you can release your inner child who always wanted to sculpt, draw, dance, and manifest.

Nine Senses Creative and Arts Center offers educational and entertainment programs, meditation lessons, exhibitions and film evenings, animation school for all ages in three languages.

The center is located 30 minutes drive from the center of Baku on the coast of the Caspian Sea. The space is equipped with comfortable classrooms, an exposition area, and performance areas.

In the center's cozy vegetarian restaurant Vida you can make appointments for breakfasts and dinners by the sea, enjoying all the tastes of freshly prepared products.

Nine Senses Creative and Arts Center aims to create a safe and harmonious public space for art lovers of all ages and professions.

