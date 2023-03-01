Azerbaijan, Latvia discuss restoration of libraries in liberated lands [PHOTO]

Azerbaijani and Latvian national libraries have discussed the reconstruction of cultural institutions and libraries in Karabakh.

The virtual meeting was held within the EU4 Dialogue project, which is a response to emerging needs identified through political dialogue, Azernews reports.

In his remarks, Azerbaijan National Library Director Professor Karim Tahirov noted that 975 libraries with 4.6 million book collections were destroyed in Azerbaijani lands as a result of the Armenian occupation.

"Our lands have already been freed from Armenian occupation. Now we should put all our efforts into rebuilding the libraries. However, since the liberated territories have been mined by Armenian military units, it is impossible to carry out construction activities there and the de-mining activities are now in full swing along with similar projects," he said.

He added that projects like EU4 Dialogue will contribute to the restoration of libraries in the liberated territories.

Speaking about the project, Karim Tahirov said that it is divided into two directions: practical training and summer school.

The first direction is practical training, which will last 3-4 weeks. At this time, two experts, who will take part in the organization of Karabakh libraries, are expected to have an internship in Latvian libraries.

The second direction is all about summer school. Around 20 specialists will join summer school, which will last 7-8 days.

Karim Tahirov emphasized that such a project can be considered a great support for the reconstruction of libraries in Azerbaijan's liberated lands.

The National Library has collected over 120,000 books for libraries within the project "Let's go with a book to Karabakh".

First of all, it is planned to create libraries in Aghali village and Shusha city.

