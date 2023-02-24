Heydar Aliyev Center completes rehearsal of classical play The Corpses [PHOTO]

24 February 2023 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

The Heydar Aliyev Center hosted the last rehearsal of The Corpses, a play by outstanding playwright and prose writer Jalil Mammadguluzada.

The play will be presented as part of the Heydar Aliyev and National Theater Art project, devoted to the 100th anniversary of the national leader, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani State Academic National Drama Theater will present Mammadguluzada's work with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Culture Ministry.

Decorations have already been set up in the center's hall. All the tickets have been sold out for the play staged by People's Artist Azar Pasha Nematov.

The production will feature a new version of Gara Garayev's timeless music to be performed by the Azerbaijani State Symphony Orchestra under the baton of People's Artist Rauf Abdullayev.

Mammadguluzada's tragicomedy was the favorite work of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The play is considered one of the first dramatic plays in Azerbaijani literature.

Emphasizing that the Heydar Aliyev Center will continue to carry out lots of projects and events within the Year of Heydar Aliyev, including theatrical productions as part of the project Heydar Aliyev and National Theatrical Art.

