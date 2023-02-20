Turkiye's dance ensemble presents marvelous show in Baku [PHOTO]

20 February 2023 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

Turkiye's dance ensemble Fire of Anatolia has presented a marvelous show at Baku's Crystal Hall, Azernews reports.

Synthesizing Anatolian dances with ballet and modern dance, the Fire of Anatolia stages countless shows worldwide.

At the beginning of the show, the dance ensemble commemorated the victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkiye.

The ensemble's unusual show program included superb performances, Turkish folklore, dances of the peoples of the world, many dramatic scenes, and much more.

The spectators enthusiastically watched the eye-catching show, leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

The Fire of Anatolia is a unique project whose source is Anatolia's ancient mythological and cultural history.

Produced by Mustafa Erdogan, the dance group has performed in more than 85 countries in front of an audience of approximately 20 million people altogether.

The Fire of Anatolia holds two Guinness records, one for the fastest dance performance with 241 steps per minute, and another for the largest audience, 400,000 people in Ereğli, in the Black Sea Region of the country.

In 2022, a Turkish dance group pleased fans in Baku with a Silk Road concert program.

The concert in Baku featured unique choreographic numbers and colorful music. The dancers took the audience on a wonderful journey through the Great Silk Road.

