Turkish photographer to present photo book in Baku

Turkish photographer Engin Guneysu will present his photo book "Radio Sarajevo" in Baku, Azernews reports.

The presentation will take place at YARAT Contemporary Art Space on February 10.

Engin Guneysu launched "Radio Sarajevo'' photo book project in 2012.

The photo book consists of five chapters and covers the period from the former Yugoslavia to contemporary Bosnia (Winter Olympic Games in Sarajevo-1984, the Bosnian war, the Srebrenica massacre, the Duje rehabilitation center, modern Bosnia).

The event will discuss the background of the photo book project, the history behind the works, and the photographer's experience.

Notably, Engin Guneysu's photographs have won awards in many competitions, including the International National Geographic Competition held in Turkey (second place, 2008).

His photo works are included in the permanent collection of the Turkish Museum of Photography, which opened in 2011.

Currently, he works as a photo editor in various magazines.

The event starts at 1900. Follow the link to register. COVID passport is required.

The presentation will be held in the Turkish language.

