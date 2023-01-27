Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra thrills audience at Mugham Center [PHOTO/VIDEO]

27 January 2023 10:24 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has thrilled music lovers at the International Mugham Center, Azernews reports.

Before the concert, the host of the evening, musicologist Shafagat Mammadova spoke about the orchestra.

Since 2016, the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has been actively participating in both local and international festivals.

The orchestra aims at preserving the traditions of modern musical performance in Azerbaijan and developing the traditions of modern musical ensembles set up in the country. The artistic director of the orchestra is the composer Turkar Gasimzada.

For many years, Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has successfully represented Azerbaijan at national and international festivals.

The concert, titled "B-C-B" (Bach-Cage-Bach) featured music pieces by German composer Johann Sebastian Bach as well as John Milton Cage, who are well-known as pioneers of indeterminacy in music, electro-acoustic music, and non-standard use of musical instruments. The concert soloists include Zarif Karimova, Gunel Guliyeva, and Zulfiya Muxtarova.

As part of the concert, Cage's Concert for Piano and Orchestra was performed in Azerbaijan for the first time. The musical piece was performed by incredibly talented musicians, who appeared both on the stage and in the concert hall.

The 21 minutes composition mesmerized the audience, which burst into applause.

