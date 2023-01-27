Azerbaijani Culture Center presents books to Uzbek National Library, regions [PHOTO]

27 January 2023 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani Culture Center in Tashkent has presented a rich book collection to libraries in Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

Around 40 copies were sent to the Alisher Navoi National Library and the central libraries in Tashkent, Khorezm, Navoi, Bukhara, Samarkand, Kashkadarya, Surkhandarya, Jizzakh, Syrdarya, Namangan, Fergana, Andijan cities as well as Karakalpakstan Republic's information and library center.

In general, the Azerbaijani Culture Center transferred approximately 1,148 book copies and electronic publications with 82 titles.

Among the donated publications are books in Azerbaijani and Russian languages about Azerbaijan's history, statehood, and culture, the Azerbaijani-Uzbek, the Uzbek-Azerbaijani dictionaries, phrasebooks, textbooks, electronic editions, Azerbaijan's classical and contemporary literature samples, published in Uzbek under the project of the center.

The publications are dedicated to Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev, the Azerbaijani statehood, President Ilham Aliyev, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and the history of Azerbaijan.

In addition, the book collection includes Nizami Ganjavi's masterpiece Khamsa, translated into Uzbek, works by Imadaddin Nasimi, Mahammad Fuzuli, Seyid Azim Shirvani, Khurshidbanu Natavan, Mirza Alakbar Sabir, Aziza Jafarzada, as well as books about the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, the Khojaly genocide, publications of the Uzbek author Shukhrat Salamov on this subject in Uzbek and Russian.

