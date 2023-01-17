President of Int'l Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation meets with renowned photographer [PHOTO]

17 January 2023 11:47 (UTC+04:00)

President of International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation President Gunay Afandiyeva has met with renowned photographer Reza Deghati, Azernews reports.

For over the past 40 years, photographer Reza Deghati has captured thousands of powerful images that tell impressive human stories. Along with his powerful and weighty pictures, the photographer has always drawn the attention of the world community to the Azerbaijani realities.

Speaking with famous photographer Gunay Afandiyeva recalled his photo exhibition "Pearl of Azerbaijan - Shusha" held by the foundation in Bursa within "Days of Shusha" last year.

She emphasized that Reza Deghati's photo works received wide acclaim among the Turkish public.

The president of the foundation stressed the importance of the wider promotion of the centuries-old rich heritage of the Turkic world.

Gunay Afandiyeva also highlighted the foundation's projects related to the city of Shusha, which was declared the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023.

Reza Deghati highly appreciated the foundation's activities aimed at studying the history, scientific and cultural heritage of the Turkic-speaking peoples and promoting national and spiritual values.

Gunay Afandiyeva and Reza Deghati also discussed the photographer's participation in future projects.

Initiated in 2012, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of the Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

