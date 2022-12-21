Pop star Jony wins his first Golden Gramophone Award [VIDEO]

21 December 2022 15:06 (UTC+04:00)

Pop star Jony (Jahid Huseynli) has won Golden Gramophone Award, Azernews reports.

Established by Russian Radio, Golden Gramophone Award has been considered one of the main awards in the Russian music industry since 1996.

The pop star received his first Golden Gramophone for the song Titles, which became an absolute record holder at Russian Radio Hit Parade.

Jony came to the awarding ceremony with his parents and uncle. Speaking at the ceremony, the singer stressed the importance of the award for him.

" Thank you to the listeners! I am also very grateful to all my friends and family, who support me. This evening inspires me even more and I will continue to delight you with my music," he said.

People's Artist Emin Agalarov (EMIN) also won Golden Gramophone Award.

EMIN was handed the Golden Gramophone for the hit On the Back Side, composed by Konstantin Nonikov. He received the Russian Radio award for the fourth time.

Together with Jony, he released a music video for the song Moonlight Night in the summer.

Moonlight Night is their second duet song. In 2020, Emin and Johny released another duet song Fireplace.

Jony is a Moscow-based performer born in Baku. He became famous in Russia and the CIS countries after the mega-hit Alley.

In December 2019, he became the winner of the Breakthrough of the Year nomination according to VKontakte and the BOOM music service. In 2020, Apple Music named his track Comet among the most popular songs in Russia.

Over the past years, the singer has taken part in multiple music projects, including the Zhara Music Festival.

Jahid Huseynli was named best at the Bravo International Professional Music Awards 2022. His song Comet was named Song of the Year according to the Bravo Awards.

He also won a prize (Best Artist Award) at New Radio Awards 2021, which brought together Azerbaijani and Russian pop stars.

In 2021, the singer was named best in the Best Song category at MUZ-TV 20/21. World Beginning. He won the prize for the song Comet.

