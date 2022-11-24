Nizami Cinema Center to hold event for female film directors

24 November 2022 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Nizami Cinema Center will host an event titled "Heroes through the eyes of female film directors" on November 25, Azernews reports.

The documentaries made by female directors about three national heroes who died in the Karabakh war will be shown at the event.

The list of films includes the documentary "My son's diary" dedicated to National Hero Jalil Safarov (director Elnaz Abluj), the film "Safa bound to the skies" dedicated to National Hero Safa Akhundov (director Zulfiyya Abdullayeva) and "I am with you" dedicated to National Hero Niyazi Aslanov (director Kamala Mirzayeva)

The films were produced by Salnamefilm Studio by the order of the Culture Ministry within the "National heroes of Azerbaijan" project.

The 44-day war ended with the Russia-brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-year-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of the Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia refused to implement the UN Security Council resolutions, demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

