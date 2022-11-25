Fikrat Amirov's music sounds at Mugham Center [PHOTO]

25 November 2022 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The International Mugham Center has hosted a marvelous concert within Fikrat Amirov Music Festival, Azernews reports.

Vocal musical pieces by Fikrat Amirov were performed at the concert.

Among them were arias from "Sevil" opera, Azerbaijani folk songs arranged by Fikrat Amirov, and other compositions.

Fikrat Amirov's music pieces were performed by People's Artists Teyyub Aslanov, Fidan Hajiyeva, Gulnaz Ismayilova, Honored Artists Anar Shushali, Farida Mammadova, Ilham Nazarov, as well as Chilanay Huseynova, Taleh Yahyayev, Fahri Kyazim-Nijat, Mahir Tagizada, Atash Garayev, who left the audience speechless with their brilliant performances.

The musicians were accompanied by Svetlana Ahmadova.

Notably, Fikrat Amirov Music Festival was held in Azerbaijan on November 12-23.

The event was organized by the Culture Ministry to celebrate Fikrat Amirov's centenary.

The festival program included a series of concerts and performances that received high acclaim.

Fikrat Amirov successfully synthesized folk music and mugham traditions with modern musical techniques.

The composer wrote the first Azerbaijani lyrical-psychological opera on a contemporary theme. In the Sevil opera, the composer used a variety of musical forms.

Amirov's symphonic mughams "Shur" and "Kurd Ovshari" are unprecedented in the history of world music.

He is the author of numerous operas, ballets, symphonies, symphonic poems, symphonic mugham, suites, capriccio, piano concertos, sonatas, musical comedies, and songs, love songs, piano pieces, music for dramatic productions, and movies.

Fikrat Amirov's heritage, which calls for patriotism, always instills spiritual richness, and glorifies human ideals, is one of the brightest pages in the history of Azerbaijani music.

--

