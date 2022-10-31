Solo exhibition of honored artist Ulviya Hamzayeva opens in Azerbaijani capital [PHOTO]

31 October 2022 16:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Honored Artist Ulviyya Hamzayeva has presented her solo exhibition at the Baku Museum Center with the support of the Culture Ministry, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

The exhibition "Following the Footsteps of Ancestors" brought together public and cultural figures, the scientific community, and creative youth who congratulated the artist on the opening of the vernissage and enjoyed the bewitching beauty of the paintings.

The event observed a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs, who fought for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

President of the National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Academician Isa Habibbayli addressed the event.

In his speech, Isa Habibbayli called an original artist with a unique and individual art style. The artist's pieces of artwork have already been eye-catching since her years of a student.

Mythological images, and symbols reflecting national values as well as the plot and the composition of the paintings are the most distinctive features of Ulviya Hamzayeva's art.

Her stunning canvasses are bristling with mythological motifs, examples of folk art, and modern philosophy of life.

In their remarks, Vice-Rector of the Azerbaijani State Academy of Arts, People's Artist, Prof Salhab Mammadov, head of the Culture Ministry's Museum and Movable Cultural Heritage Sector Altun Mikayilli and many others noted that Ulviya Hamzayeva's art is based on deep national roots, mythology, and philosophy.

The artist was born in Nakhchivan, an ancient land with rich traditions, which is also reflected in the artist's canvases. Her art style is multifaceted, modern, and individual.

Honored Art Worker, and artist Rafig Karimov read out his poems dedicated to Ulviya Hamzayeva's art.

Another pleasant moment of the evening was the performance of the artist's daughter on tar, which was met with thunderous applause.

Ulviya Hamzayeva expressed her gratitude to the participants and the organizers of the exhibition.

The artist's exposition is a colorful world full of mythology and the true philosophy of life.

The exhibition included 85 paintings that are united under the name "Following the Footsteps of Ancestors".

"I am really glad that finally my personal exhibition is being held in Baku. It is very exciting for me to present my paintings to the viewers and people of art. Each artwork is my reality and my world that I want to show to the viewers," said Hamzayeva.

The exhibition will run until November 1, 2022. Exposition hours: 10:00-18:00. Admission is free.

Notably, Ulviyya Hamzayeva was born into a military family on April 30, 1982, in Shakarabad village in Babak District of Nakhchivan.

She attended primary and secondary school in Nakhchivan. In 2003, she graduated from the specialty of Fine Arts in the Faculty of Arts at Nakhchivan State University and continued her master's degree there.

Ulviyya Hamzayeva worked as a senior lecturer in the Department of Fine Arts and Drawing at Nakhchivan State University. She is now continuing her teaching activities at the Nakhchivan State University. She is a candidate for a degree at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts.

Ulviyya Hamzayeva's artistic activities are multifaceted. She is the author of the monument that was erected in memory of the genocide victims in the Youth Park of the Nakhchivan State University for the first time in Azerbaijan.

In 2001, she was a production designer of plays staged based on Nizami Ganjavi's poem "The Treasury of Mysteries," Maurice Maeterlinck's fairy play "Blue Bird," and Elchin Afandiyev's play "Telescope". Her creative works were demonstrated in over 200 mixed and solo exhibitions.

Ulviyya Hamzayeva was awarded the title of Honored Artist of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the Republic of Azerbaijan. She is a member of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan and UNESCO's International Association of Art. She was elected a full member (Academician) of the World Academy of Arts New Era.

Ulviyya Hamzayeva is also distinguished by her active engagement in public projects. She is the curator and organizer of "Nakhchivan-The Cradle of Humankind" International Drawing Festival I, II, III, and IV, held biennially since 2012.

Ulviyya Hamzayeva was elected Chairperson of the Artists' Union of Nakhchivan in 2011 at the organization's 3rd conference, and she is still heading the union.

She was the deputy of the 4th convocation of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Ulviyya Hamzayeva is the deputy of the 5th and 6th convocations of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis).

Her artworks have been exhibited in the USA, Turkey, France, Portugal, China, Turkiye, Turkmenistan, Georgia, and received international awards.

