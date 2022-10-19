Congress of Azerbaijani Writers to be held in October

19 October 2022 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The date of the XIII Congress of the Union of Azerbaijani Writers has been announced, Azernews reports.

The congress will be held at the Azerbaijan State Drama Theater on October 26.

Over20 guests from Turkiye, Russia, Lithuania, Israel, Pakistan, Georgia, Germany, Iraq, Belarus, and Iran will take part in the congress at the invitation of the Union of Azerbaijani Writers.

The participants will visit the Alley of Honor, where they will pay tribute to the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, as well as Azerbaijani writers. They will also visit the Alley of Martyrs.

The list of the congress delegates will be published in Ədəbiyyat qəzeti newspaper on October 22.

The congress was previously postponed due to technical and organizational issues.

The decision was announced at the expanded meeting of the union's secretariat.

The meeting participants included the Council of Elders, the Youth Council, and the media representatives.

The participants in the meeting discussed the current issues of preparing the congress and expressed their proposals on organizational issues.

