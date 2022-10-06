Khatai Arts Center pays tribute to national artist [PHOTO]

6 October 2022 11:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition dedicated to the memory of the talented artist Abdul Sharifov was opened at the Khatai Arts Center, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

The artist's book "Artist who can share his art" was presented as part of the exhibition. The book contains information about Abdul Sharifov's work, examples of his works, and commemorative photos.

In his speech, Director of Khatai Arts Center Zahid Avazov noted that Abdul Sharifov created many oil paintings that are showcased as part of the exhibition.

The exhibition also includes paintings by students of the late artist.

"There are people, who can be artists but not educators. Abdul Sharifov worked as a senior teacher at the Khatai Arts Center for a long time. We were friends. We are very sad that he has left us. We have organized an exhibition of Abdul Sharifov's artworks to perpetuate his memory," Zahid Avazov said.

People's Artist Arif Huseynov described Abdul Sharifov as a talented artist.

"I am familiar with Abdul Sharifov's art, but this time, I rediscovered him when I looked at his artworks. He once worked at the Khatai Arts Center and taught painting students here. Students are his memory. The more people are remembered, the more they are loved," said Arif Huseynov.

Honored Artist, Doctor of Philosophy in Arts Studies Ziyadhan Aliyev said that he was Abdul Sharifov's student. He said that teachers usually sacrifice their desire to be famous artists. Abdul Sharifov was one such teacher.

Abdul Sharifov's students and colleagues shared their memories of the artist. They expressed their gratitude to Khatai Arts Center for holding the exhibition.

