Eldar Babazada's artworks captivate art lovers [PHOTO]

5 October 2022 12:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Rich in colors, Eldar Babazada's paintings have captivated the art lovers at the Russian House in Baku, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

The artist's personal exhibition "Absheron Memories" featured colorful canvases, inspired by the Caspian Sea, Icharishahar, and the Absheron Peninsula.

His art style, reminiscent of surrealism, was formed as a result of creative searches. Babazada emphasizes that it is impossible to create a picture without emotions, feelings, and experiences.

Eldar Babazada is an artist, who is well-known both in Azerbaijan and abroad.

His canvases have been exhibited at the most prestigious venues in Russia, Turkey, Iran, Germany, Switzerland, Kyrgyzstan, and many other countries.

The artist's works are so unique that at the first meeting they immediately amaze by their powerful energy.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz