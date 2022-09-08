Azerbaijan awards Belarusian choreographer [PHOTO]

8 September 2022 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Culture Ministry has awarded a Shusha-270 badge to Belarusian choreographer, People's Artist of the USSR Valentin Elizariyev, Azernews reports via the ministry

Culture Minister Anar Karimov expressed his gratitude to the prominent choreographer, who made a great contribution to the promotion of Azerbaijani culture not only in Belarus but also worldwide.

The sides emphasized the importance of strengthening existing ties in the field of ballet and opera between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

The minister wished Valentin Elizariyev further success in his activities and good health.

Belarusian choreographer, in turn, thanked for the great attention and care shown to his creative work.

Valentin Elizariyev was born on October 30, 1947, in Baku. At the age of 26, he became the chief ballet master of the Belarusian Bolshoi Theater.

In 1982, he underwent a course in ballet direction in Paris, France with a UNESCO scholarship.

Elizariyev is also a member of the Council of Europe in the sphere of music.

Since 2018, he has been the artistic director of the Belarusian Bolshoi Theater.

