German Azerbaijanis mark Year of Shusha in Berlin [PHOTO]

Berlin played host to a gala concert to mark the Year of the city of Shusha and the city's 270th anniversary, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

The event was organized by the Azerbaijani House of Culture Khari Bulbul in Germany with the support of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with the Diaspora.

Speaking at the evening, Deputy Chairman of the Alliance of German Azerbaijanis, director of the Khari Bulbul House of Culture Sevda Bedeliori, and others expressed gratitude to the participants and guests of the evening.

The event participants were informed about the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories during the Second Karabakh War, ongoing projects, and activities aimed at reviving Shusha, the center of Azerbaijani culture and history.

Founded by Panakhali Khan in 1752, the city is replete with historical marvels exuding the epitome of the country's history. Shusha, known as the pearl of Karabakh, is one of the symbols of Azerbaijan's history and culture. The ancient monuments in Shusha offer an insight into the city's history and culture.

Azerbaijan's cultural capital is home to some fascinating sights like Shusha Castle, Bulbul's House-Museum, Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque, Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque, etc.

Considering its historical and cultural significance, the city of Shusha has been declared the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World in 2023.

The event was followed by a fascinating concert program.

