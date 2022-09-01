Culture Ministry launches training for museum workers [PHOTO]

1 September 2022 12:52 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry continues to implement a project, entitled "Let's know about museums from professionals", Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

The main goals of the project include the proper organization of the museum business and the protection of museum exhibits. It also applies to the experience of world museums to transfer valuable music exhibits from generation to generation.

Since April, a number of training is being organized for museum workers. Another training has been held at the Heydar Aliyev Center at Agdash Culture Department.

The event was attended by directors, custodians of the main funds, and researchers of local history museums, houses-museums, art galleries, and Heydar Aliyev centers operating in Agdash, Goychay, Ujar, and Zardab.

The training led by the Azerbaijani Independence Museum Sadi Mirseibli and the Deputy Director for Scientific Work Aida Axundova discussed modern challenges in the museum sector, storage, and protection of the museum fund as well as international museums.

