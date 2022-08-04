National Library launches electronic digest

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Library has launched an electronic digest timed to Hasan bey Zardabi's 180th anniversary, Azernews reports citing Azertac.

The electronic digest features articles about Azerbaijani journalist and intellectual Hasan bey Zardabi published in 2018-2022.

The main goal of the project is to inform readers about the life and creativity of a prominent public figure.

Hasan bey Zardabi is the founder of the first Azerbaijani language newspaper "Akinchi".

Published for the first time in 1875 (July 22) by Hasan bey Zardabi, "Akinchi" gave a powerful impetus to the formation of a national press.

With its progressive mission, the newspaper fought against injustice and ignorance.

The newspaper covered a wide range of scientific, educational and cultural topics.

"Akinchi" harshly criticized superstition and backwardness. Popular science articles on agriculture and natural sciences as well as various stories about the social and cultural state of Muslims in the Caucasus were also published on its pages.

Despite its closing in 1884, "Akinchi" paved the way to other national publications.

