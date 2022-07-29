Biggest 1980s stars to perform in Baku

29 July 2022 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

For the first time, Europe's Stars of the 1980s will perform on the Caspian Shore, Azernews reports.

The open-air festival will take place at Sea Breeze Resort on September 2. Sea Breeze Disco Night will feature Thomas Anders, Joy, Secret Service, Pupo, Boney M, Arabesque, and many others.

Bernd Weidung, known by his stage name Thomas Anders, is a German singer, songwriter, and record producer. He is best known as the lead vocalist of the pop duo Modern Talking.

Joy is an Austrian pop band, best known for the hits "Touch by Touch" and Valerie. The song "Touch by Touch" immediately reached the European Top 20 dance charts and topped the Austrian national chart.

Secret Service is a Swedish pop band formed in Stockholm in 1979.

In 1979, Ola Hakansson, former vocalist of Ola and the Janglers and then a publishing manager at Sonet Records, teamed up with Tim Norell and Ulf Wahlberg as Ola+3 to write a few songs that they submitted to the 1979 Melodifestivalen, a popular contest which is the Swedish qualification to the Eurovision Song Contest. Ola+3 did not win but the members decided to continue working together and changed their band's name to Secret Service.

Enzo Ghinazzi, best known as Pupo, is an Italian singer, lyricist, television presenter, writer, and voice actor.

His first album release, Come sei bella ("You are so beautiful"), came in 1976. His second album, Gelato al cioccolato, was his first major success , containing the hit singles "Ciao" and "Gelato al cioccolato".

Boney M. was an Afro-German-Caribbean vocal group that specialized in disco and funk created by German record producer Frank Farian, who was the group's primary songwriter.

The band has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and is known for international hits including "Daddy Cool", "Ma Baker", "Belfast", "Sunny", "Rasputin", "Mary's Boy Child – Oh My Lord" and "Rivers of Babylon".

Arabesque was an all-girl trio formed at the height of the European disco era in 1977 in Frankfurt, West Germany. The group's changing lineup worked with the German composer Jean Frankfurter.

