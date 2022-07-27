Fikrat Amirov's ballet to be staged in St. Petersburg

27 July 2022 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Fikrat Amirov's ballet "One Thousand and One Nights" will be staged at Mariinsky II, Azernews reports.

The "Arabian Nights" will be shown on July 30-31 within the ballet troupe's tour across St. Petersburg.

The ballet will feature artists from the Primorsky Stage of the Mariinsky Theatre, as well as soloists from the Sofia Opera House and the Mariinsky Theater (main stage).

The Mariinsky Theater's Symphony Orchestra will perform under the baton of the principal conductor of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev.

The soloist of the Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Ramin Azimov, and the soloist of the Primorsky Stage Nadezhda Medvedeva will perform on tar.

For more than forty years, this ballet has been staged with triumph on world stages.

The ballet's new version was premiered as part of the 5th Mariinsky International Far East Festival in 2020.

Over 300 costumes with hand embroidery were made for the ballet show directed by Honored Art Worker of Russia, Eldar Aliyev.

Recall that Fikrat Amirov's ballet has been recently staged at the Sofia Opera and Ballet Theater.

Azerbaijani and Bulgarian Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Teodora Genchovska, the president of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva, and numerous spectators attended the event which aroused great public interest.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lamiva993