Culture minister highlights role of national media

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Anar Karimov has congratulated media representatives on National Press Day, celebrated on July 22, Azernews reports, citing the Culture Ministry.

The congratulatory letter says that 147 years have passed since the establishment of the national press in Azerbaijan.

The publication day of the first native language newspaper Akinci is celebrated as National Press Day in Azerbaijan.

In the letter, Anar Karimov touched on the role of media in the country's life. He pointed out that President Ilham Aliyev successfully continued the policy of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the media sector.

"Throughout these years, our national press has played a key role in the current socio-political, cultural processes, democratic development and civil society building in our country, in the strengthening of national solidarity, as well as in the protection and promotion of moral values. President Ilham Aliyev's attention to the development of the national press is an indicator of the respect for the national press and its history at the state policy level. Our press adequately copes with the important mission of conveying to the general public important projects that cover the main goals of the domestic and foreign policy and strengthens the place and role of our country in the system of international relations," Anar Karimov said.

"The Culture Ministry always attaches importance to cooperation with media organizations, highly appreciates the activities of the media in promoting and introducing our cultural heritage and art to the world. On the occasion of this significant day, we congratulate the ministry's staff and the media representatives and wish you new successes in your responsible and honorable work," the letter reads.

