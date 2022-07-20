ArtCamp: Famous artists gather in Shusha [PHOTO]

20 July 2022 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Culture Ministry has launched a new project ArtCamp Shusha with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azernews reports, citing the Culture Ministry.

The art camp brought together talented artists from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Italy, Germany, Romania, and Denmark, who became familiar with Shusha's historical monuments and the restoration works carried out in the city.

Founded by Panakhali Khan in 1752, the city is replete with historical marvels exuding an epitome of the country's history. Shusha, known as the pearl of Karabakh, is one of the symbols of Azerbaijan's history and culture. The ancient monuments in Shusha offer an insight into the city's history and culture.

Azerbaijan's cultural capital is home to some fascinating sights like Shusha Castle, Bulbul's House-Museum, Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque, Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque, etc.

Considering its historical and cultural significance, the city of Shusha has been declared the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023.

The artists who returned to Baku have already started creating art works inspired by a trip to Shusha.

Furthermore, the Culture Ministry will hold an exhibition of artists' art works as part of the project.

