National pianist thrills Parisians with soul-stirring music [PHOTO]

By Laman Ismayilova

Enchanting sounds of music filled the concert hall in Paris when a pianist's hand touched softly the keys.

Honored Artist Nargiz Aliyarova plunged the audience into the wonderful world of music.

The musician performed pieces of music by Gara Garayev, Vagif Mustafazada, Faig Sujaddinov, Frangiz Alizada, Lala Jafarova, Frederic Chopin, Claude Debussy as well as Fikrat Amirov whose centenary is widely celebrated this year, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in France.

The concert devoted to the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan was attended by the diplomatic missions accredited in France, art representatives, representatives of the Azerbaijani community, and many others.

The event was co-organized by the Azerbaijani embassy in France and the France-Azerbaijan Dialogue Association (ADFA).

In his opening remarks, Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Rahman Mustafayev noted the special place of Shusha city in Azerbaijan's culture and history.

Shusha, known as the pearl of Karabakh, is one of the symbols of Azerbaijan's history and culture.

Founded by Panahali Khan in 1752, the city is replete with historical marvels exuding an epitome of the country's history.

On May 8, 1992, Shusha was captured by the Armenian invaders. The city was liberated from the occupants during the Second Karabakh War.

The Azerbaijani ambassador said that Shusha, which turns 270 this year, has played an exceptional role in the cultural and social-political life of the entire South Caucasus.

"Shusha, the musical cradle of Azerbaijan, is an integral part of the spiritual existence of every Azerbaijani. Shusha is the hometown of many composers and singers who made exceptional contributions to national music," he said.

Rahman Mustafayev also touched upon Fikrat Amirov's legacy.

The founder of the symphonic mugham genre left a deep mark in the history of Azerbaijani music.

Amirov's symphonic mughams "Shur" and "Kurd Ovshari" are unprecedented in the history of world music.

UNESCO will celebrate the centenary of Fikrat Amirov. The decision was announced at the 41st UNESCO General Conference in Paris.

As a result of joint activities of the Culture Ministry, the Foreign Ministry, Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to UNESCO, and the National Commission for UNESCO, the relevant nomination documents were submitted to UNESCO. The events have been included in the program of anniversaries for 2022-2023.

