New patriotic ballet fascinates audience [PHOTO]

20 June 2022 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

An Azerbaijani composer has successfully premiered a patriotic ballet at the Opera Studio, Azernews reports.

Composed by Ilaha Israfilova, the ballet "Iron Fist" is dedicated to Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War and the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan.

The one-act ballet was written by the head of the Composers Union's Youth Department, talented composer Ilaha Israfilova to the libretto of the ballet dancer, Honored Artist Yuri Lobachev.

The ballet brilliantly demonstrates the courage of the soldiers who heroically fought for the liberation of the Azerbaijani territories from the Armenian occupation.

The work was staged by graduates of the Baku Academy of Choreography.

The main parts were performed by Zohra Tanriverdiyeva and Seymur Gediyev, choreographers included Honored Artists Yuri Lobachev and Jeyhun Gubadov.

Over the past year, the young composer has successfully presented her musical projects both in Azerbaijan and abroad.

In 2019, Ilaha Israfilova presented her ballet dedicated to Azerbaijani poet Imadaddin Nasimi in New York.

The event was timed to the 650th anniversary of the eminent poet. The music piece "The world of Nasimi" was a huge success.

The young composer also wrote "Dada Gorgut" ballet to mark Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.

The work on the ballet lasted for five years. The libretto for the ballet in two acts was written by Iltifat Hajikhanoghlu.

Apart from that, Ilaha Israfilova implements many large-scale projects aimed at promoting Azerbaijan's musical heritage. Some of them are realized in partnership with the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation.

In 2017, Ilaha Israfilova and Zumrud Mammadova initiated the Public Union for Cultural Development.

The composer encourages young people to take part in projects and work hard to achieve their goals.

