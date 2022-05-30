Stained-glass art through eyes of artist [PHOTO/VIDEO]

30 May 2022 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Heydar Aliyev Center has displayed artworks by Honored Artist Agasaleh Nuri.

The exhibition includes stained-glass windows, paintings, and sketches of the 82-year-old artist, Azernews reports.

Prominent public and cultural figures, and representatives of diplomatic missions attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

The Chairman of the Azerbaijani Union of Artists, People's Artist Farhad Khalilov praised Agasaleh Nuri's art. He named Agasaleh Nuri one of the best masters of stained glass art.

"We have known each other for about 60 years, and I can say with confidence about Agasaleh Nuri's talent as an artist and craftsman. He is also a very modest person. Agasaleh Nuri devoted his whole life to the development of national art, such a complex area, as stained glass art. Each work of the master is imbued with love for art, the philosophy of creation, reflected in beautiful creations," Khalilov said.

Daughter of Agasaleh Nuri, Honored Artist Aliya Azimova, on behalf of her family and father, expressed her gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Center for organizing the exhibition.

"I am proud of my father, who has been in love with monumental stained glass art all his life, having created many wonderful works. Since childhood, a visit to his workshop has always been a holiday for me, because his work has always seemed to be a magical and mysterious world, said Azimova.

Throughout his creative activity, Agasaleh Nuri improved stained glass art, introducing new elements and national motifs into it. During numerous trips around the world, he shared his experience with colleagues, adopting the best examples of this monumental art and using them in various projects.

In his artworks, the artist brilliantly reflected the philosophy of East and West and the values ​​of multiculturalism.

"The main thing for my father has always been the preservation and promotion of Azerbaijani national values, heritage, and art. The great national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev always highly appreciated the work of Agasaleh Nuri and it is symbolic that the exhibition is held at the Heydar Aliyev Center, which is a great honor for us," Azimova added.

She also noted that her father dreams that stained glass art would develop in the Karabakh region.

Since ancient times, stained-glass windows have always fascinated and amazed people with their beauty and sophistication. Despite the past centuries, this unique type of arts and crafts remains in the spotlight today.

Agasaleh Nuri brought a completely new direction to the ancient stained glass art with his style and handwriting. The artist creates his masterpieces in Eastern traditions and at the modern level.

The blue, turquoise, and yellow colors chosen for the ornaments by the artist, who uses a synthesis of new modern methods in the glass production process, as well as stained-glass windows made according to the carpet principle, evoke a special feeling of luxury, tranquility, and comfort.

After a successful start with his thesis titled "Musicians", designed for Baku's Inshaatchilar metro station, Agasaleh Nuri took an active part in the country's artistic life, creating stained-glass windows for a number of public, state, and private buildings.

His works can be seen in the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, the Institute of Manuscripts, the Samad Vurgun House-Museum, the Bibi-Heybat Mosque, the German Lutheran Church, and other famous buildings in Baku.

The exhibition aroused great interest among the visitors of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

