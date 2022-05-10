By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani filmmakers have been elected members of the European Film Academy.

Rafig Guliyev, Ayaz Salayev, Vagif Mustafayev, Huseyn Mehdiyev, Rufat Hasanov, Orman Aliyev, Teymur Hajiyev, Elvin Adygozal, Ilgar Najaf, Irada Bagirzade and Asif Rustamov joined the European Film Academy.

The European Film Academy is an initiative of a group of European filmmakers, who came together in Berlin on the occasion of the first presentation of the European Film Awards in November 1988.

The Academy under the name of the European Cinema Society was officially founded by the Swedish director Ingmar Bergman, as well as European filmmakers.

Every year, the European Film Academy honors films and filmmakers with the European Film Awards. The ceremony is taking place every even year in a different European city, and every odd year in Berlin.

Throughout the year, the European Film Academy initiates and participates in a series of activities dealing with film politics as well as economic, artistic, and training aspects. The program includes conferences, seminars, and workshops, and a common goal is to build a bridge between creativity and the industry.

In 2022, the European Film Academy organizes an annual "Month of European Film". This program highlights European films in the month prior to the European Film Awards, both in European cinemas, on television as well as in cooperation with streaming platforms. A pilot edition of the Month of European Film took place in Berlin in 2021. The first official edition of the Month of European Film will be launched in November 2022 at the Seville European Film Festival.

