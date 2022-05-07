By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani musicians performed at a charity concert in the USA.

The Voice of Orchid charity concert took place at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

The spectacular concert brought together singers People's Artists Nazakat Teymurova, Brilyant Dadashova, Anvar Sadikov, Elshan Mansurov, Honored Artists Aliaga Sadiyev, Abbas Baghirov, Kamran Karimov, as well as Arslan Novrasli and others.

The musicians were accompanied by the State Chamber Orchestra conducted by the Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

Among the guests were the Azerbaijan Culture Minister Anar Karimov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the United States Khazar Ibrahim, executive director of the United States – Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC) Natig Bakhishev, executive director of the Marshall Legacy Institute (MLI) Alice Becker.

In their remarks, they highlighted the development of ties between Azerbaijan and the United States. The speakers also touched upon Azerbaijan's rich culture and traditions. The event aroused great public interest.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz