By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's young talents have successfully performed at the Ca Cantabile International Music Competition in Turkey.

The mugham singer Rena Mekhraliyeva was awarded the Grand Prix in the category "Vocal" while the member of the State Musical Theater's choir Aydan Aliyeva won prize in the category "Composer" for a music piece for string quartet.

At the same time Nuray Bayramli, Ali Valiyev and Fidan Hajili also showed their best and took the first place in various categories.