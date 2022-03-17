By Laman Ismayilova

Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra has perform a marvelous concert at International Mugham Center.

Renown flutist Avital Cohen (Switzerland-Israel) shared the same stage with the orchestra. She performed in Baku for the second time. The musician previously participated in the 4th Gara Garayev International Festival.

Avital's repertoire includes classic and interdisciplinary contemporary works. The talented flutist performs as a soloist and as a chamber musician with various ensembles in Azerbaijan, Switzerland, France, Japan and other countries.

Together with renown flutist, Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra created an unforgettable atmosphere.

They brilliantly performed music pieces by Karlheinz Stockhausen, Antonio Vivaldi, Heinz Holliger, Arif Melikov, as well as the artistic director of the Cadenza orchestra, talented composer Turkar Gasimzade.

Founded in 2016, Cadenza orchestra aims at preserving the traditions of modern musical performance in Azerbaijan and developing the traditions of modern musical ensembles created in the country.

The artistic director of the orchestra is the composer Turkar Gasimzade.

Since its foundation, Cadenza chamber orchestra has successfully performed at republican and international festivals.

In 2021, the orchestra performed a New Year concert at the International Mugham Center.

The concert titled "Joke and Dance" featured works of the classics of world and Azerbaijani music, including Joseph Haydn, Dmitry Shostakovich, Johann Strauss, Gara Garayev, John Cage and Olivier Messiaen.

In 2022, Cadenza Chamber Orchestra performed a spectacular concert at the International Mugham Center.

The spectators enjoyed music pieces by Azerbaijani and Japanese composers. The musicians brilliantly performed Aydin Azimov's "Bitiq" and Toru Takemitsu's Nostalghia.

The orchestra conducts musical and educational events in cities and regions, where it performs compositions related to all periods of music history.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az,Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz