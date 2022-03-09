By Laman Ismayilova

There is something enchanting about Venice Carnival masks. Colorful and unique they continue to astonish the imagination.

Since the 13th century, the Venice Carnival masks are typically worn during the Carnival to entirely hide the wearer's identity.

Inspired by the centuries old tradition, Azerbaijani artist Afsana Khabib has created a unique series of art pieces.

Her personal exhibition titled "Favolé" opened at Baku Museum Center. The exhibition consists of a large collection of art pieces that are united by a common theme, such as the love of beauty.

Favolé is translated from Italian as "fairy tales, legends" and echoes the name of the artist herself, because in Azerbaijani "Afsana" means "legend".

Venice Carnival through eyes of artist

Afsana Khabib delights art lovers with 70 unique canvases inspired by the Venice Carnival. All art pieces are united by the idea of ​​a riddle, a multitude of meanings and games.

A life-sized Venetian masks were also showcased as part of the exhibition initiated by the Baku Museum Center's director, member of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, Honored Cultural Worker Liana Vazirova.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was hosted by TV presenter Javid Gul.

Brightly colored, complex in shape and embossed, these characteristic details of the carnival are brilliantly reflected in the artist's canvases. Each handmade mast is original and unique.

Apart from the Venice Carnival theme, art enthusiasts were surprised by living statues at the exhibition. Bright still lifes, city and sea landscapes made the exposition even more spectacular.

The fabulous exhibition aroused great interest among the guests, among whom were well-known cultural figures including the director of the Azerbaijan State Museum of Musical Culture, Honored Cultural Worker Alla Bayramova, People's Writer Natig Rasulzade, Honored Artist Irina Eldarova and many others.

Colorful art pieces and stories behind them

Afsana Habib lives and works in Baku. Since childhood, she grew up in a wonderful creative atmosphere.

Her father is an architect, and as a child she always viewed her father's drawings with great interest.

Furthermore, Afsana started her education at the Azerbaijan University of Economics.

After much thoughts, the artist realized that she wants to be engaged in art.

" I had the honor to get acquainted with the school of one of Azerbaijan's most beloved artists, Sakit Mammadov. He accepted me into his team and entrusted me with the secret of his mastery. I really liked the style of opalism. With the support of Sakit Mammadov, I chose my own creative style inspired by opalism. Opalism was the cornerstone in my art. Working in this style, I managed to create my own art technique," said Afsana Habib.

She also expressed her gratitude to Sakit Mammadov for his invaluable support to her as an art teacher.

The artist's works have been exhibited in Paris, Rome, London, Moscow, Brussels, Tbilisi and other cities.

Afsana Khabib is a participant in international competitions and the winner of many competitions.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz