By the order of President Ilham Aliyev, the year 2022 has been declared the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan.

In connection with this significant event, the Culture Ministry has launched a new project "Cultural gems of Shusha city".

The project will consist of seven sections for a wide coverage of the city's rich cultural heritage: "Chronicle of Shusha's architecture", "Temple of Azerbaijani music - Shusha", "The hearth of mugham - Shusha", "The school of Karabakh carpet weaving - Shusha", "Literary life of Shusha", "People of Shusha", "Shusha's style of clothing".

Information prepared within the framework of the project will be disseminated on the Internet, including the Culture Ministry's social networks.

