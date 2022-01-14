By Laman Ismayilova

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva has been was awarded with

Gunay Afandiyeva was presented with this award for the recognition of her multifaceted activities to promote the heritage of Chingiz Aitmatov, as well as the rich culture of Kyrgyzstan and the Turkic World as a whole at the international level.

The medal was presented to the President of the Foundation by the Kyrgyz Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Kairat Osmanaliev.

Over the past years, the Foundation and Kyrgyzstan have successfully orhanized a number of projects aimed at the promotion of the cultural heritage of Kyrgyzstan.

In Azerbaijan, the Foundation organized the celebration of the 90th anniversary of the outstanding writer Chingiz Aitmatov, where a performance based on the writer’s story "Jamila" in the Kyrgyz language was shown.

Additionally, during several visits to the Foundation by the Kyrgyz Ambassador, Kairat Osmanaliev, books on the culture, history and traditions of Kyrgyzstan were donated to the library of the Foundation, and an ancient Kyrgyz musical instrument – the komuz was presented to its museum.

Initiated in 2012, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on preservation of Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third countries.

The Foundation provides assistance in the protection, study and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects and programs. It carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States (CCTSS) is an intergovernmental organization, which aims at promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic Speaking States.

The organization was established by the Nakhchivan Agreement, which was signed at the Turkic Summit in 2009.

In order to fulfill the objectives and tasks of the CCTSS, the organization has been divided into the following structures: Council of Heads of States; Council of Foreign Ministers, Senior Officials Committee, Council of Elders, Secretariat, Coordination Committee, Representation Office of the Turkic Council in Budapest.

