By Laman Ismayilova

The State Children's Philharmonic has celebrated World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day.

December 31 marks World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day. The last day of December is annually celebrated as a day of Azerbaijani unity.

The Solidarity Day was initiated by Azerbaijan's late national leader, former President Heydar Aliyev on December 16, 1993.

Young musicians and vocalists, Children's Musical Theater, Shams choir, Children's Folklore Dance Ensemble pleased the audience with fascinating songs and dances.

The guests also enjoyed a colorful show with participation of the New Year characters.

The gala concert ended with Eldar Mansurov's work "Azerbaijani suite".

