By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's talented musicians have performed at Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Georgia as part of the "Youth Support" project.

The gala concert marked the 5th anniversary of the project held since 2016 to discover and support young talents in Azerbaijan.

The project is headed by the director of the State Philharmonic Hall, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Murad Adigozalzadeh, and the project coordinator is Ayla Karimova-Zekeriyye.

In her speech, Ayla Karimova-Zekeriyye said that the project also focuses at preserving and development of the traditions of world and national musical culture.

The programs presented within the project are designed for a wide audience with different musical tastes, including connoisseurs of high academic performance, mugham, jazz, etc.

Further, laureates of international and republican competitions Natavan Hasanova (canon), Zumrud Alizadeh, Ertogrul Balayev (piano), Sura Rufat (violin) as well as mugham singer Hezret Azizli and vocalists Huseyn Aliyev, Teymur Kazimov delighted the listeners with world-famous music pieces.

The concert was also attended by pianist, Honored Artist and accompanist Dilara Karimova.

At the end of the program, the young talents were awarded diplomas and letters of thanks.

The event was organized with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the State Academic Philharmonic Hall, Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Tbilisi, Georgian Ministry of Culture and Sport, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia and SOCAR.

